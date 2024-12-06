Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

12/5/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $522.00.

11/26/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $535.00 to $561.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical was given a new $604.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its “cautious” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical was given a new $535.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $466.00 to $549.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $538.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $495.00.

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $555.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $490.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $503.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $440.00 to $500.00.

10/17/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $489.00 to $502.00.

10/14/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $500.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $494.00 to $518.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $520.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $547.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.60. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.72 and a 52-week high of $552.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,023. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

