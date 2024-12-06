Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 156,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 98,100 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 48,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLE opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

