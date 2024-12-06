iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.98. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.20 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

In other iomart Group news, insider Annette Nabavi bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £5,005 ($6,386.37). 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

