iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stake Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.