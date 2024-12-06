iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

