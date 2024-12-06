Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.
VersaBank Price Performance
TSE:VBNK opened at C$25.29 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a one year low of C$10.84 and a one year high of C$25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$656.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07.
VersaBank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.