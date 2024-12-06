Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Price Performance

TSE:VBNK opened at C$25.29 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a one year low of C$10.84 and a one year high of C$25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$656.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.