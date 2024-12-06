KeyCorp Comments on DTE Energy’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.