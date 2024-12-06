Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$16.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,523,785 shares of company stock worth $21,319,079 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at C$13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.37. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.