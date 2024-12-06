Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 746 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 755 ($9.63) to GBX 746 ($9.52) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.
Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.7 %
LON:LAND opened at GBX 595 ($7.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 634.72. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 567.50 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,383.72, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.
About Land Securities Group
