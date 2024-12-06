Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 746 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 755 ($9.63) to GBX 746 ($9.52) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:LAND opened at GBX 595 ($7.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 634.72. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 567.50 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,383.72, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

