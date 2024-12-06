Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.42. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,226 shares of company stock valued at $314,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

