Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $7.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Liberty Latin America traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70. 232,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 996,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 35,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $249,744.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,273,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,038.72. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,298 shares of company stock worth $735,327. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

