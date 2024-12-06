Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $73,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 118,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus raised shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 107.81%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

