Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAMA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAMA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

MAMA stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 million, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

