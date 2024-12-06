Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Maplebear by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Maplebear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CART. Citigroup increased their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,405,021.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,411,240.18. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $109,960.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,738.02. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,405 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($20.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

