MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $25.08. 19,239,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 56,441,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Get MARA alerts:

Specifically, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

MARA Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MARA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.