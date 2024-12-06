Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.91, but opened at $112.33. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 17,341,054 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,311,380.35. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $120,116,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

