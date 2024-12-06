MDWerks Announces $400 Million Valuation for Intellectual Property and Brands”””.

Get alerts:

MDWerks, Inc., a company specializing in sustainable technology and leading in the field of energy wave technologies, has recently disclosed significant developments regarding its intellectual property assets. According to a press release issued on December 4, 2024, MDWerks has received a valuation of $400 million for its key patents, trademarks, and trade names. The valuation, dated May 13, 2024, was conducted by a nationally recognized valuation firm.

The valuation, which specifically covers patents, trademarks, and trade names collectively referred to as the “Subject IP,” does not reflect an estimate of the company’s overall equity value. Jim Cassidy, the Executive Chairman of MDWerks, expressed satisfaction with the valuation process, emphasizing the substantial value attributed to the company’s technology and brands. Cassidy highlighted the company’s achievements in energy wave technologies, citing breakthroughs with industrial and commercial applications.

MDWerks is the assignee of critical foundational patents and brand names such as Two Trees®, along with various trademarks and trade names. The patented technology utilizes microwave radio energy for precise molecular targeting, enhancing efficiency, quality, and processing times.

In the realm of alcoholic beverages, MDWerks’ subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, leverages the company’s patented technology in its innovative aging process, known as the Sustainably Matured™ method. This method accelerates the aging of spirits while maintaining the natural aging process, resulting in intriguing flavor profiles and reduced wood consumption, leading to lower carbon footprints.

Moreover, MDWerks’ subsidiary RF Specialties, LLC (RFS), applies the patented technology in sustainable manufacturing solutions for industries such as engineered wood, structural wood, and adhesives, enhancing efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The company envisions broader applications for its patented technology in segments such as desalination, municipal wastewater treatment, heating systems, pyrolysis, incineration, petroleum refining, as well as the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors.

MDWerks, Inc. (OTCQB: MDWK) remains at the forefront of sustainable technology, committed to developing innovative solutions that reduce energy costs and create business value. For detailed information about the company, visit their website at https://mdwerksinc.com/.

The mentioned valuation disclosure is provided for information purposes and is not to be considered as a filed document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The subject matter disclosed in this press release should not be interpreted as an acknowledgment of materiality.

For more details, interested parties can refer to the press release issued by MDWerks on December 4, 2024, available as Exhibit 99.1 within the related SEC filing.

As always, caution is advised when considering forward-looking statements due to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review MDWerks’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of the associated risks and evolving conditions in the industry.

