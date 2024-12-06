Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Cut to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MBGYY opened at C$14.03 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.95 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

