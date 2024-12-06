Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $85.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday.

Merus Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.07. Merus has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,722,000 after acquiring an additional 150,341 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,573 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

