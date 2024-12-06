MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 65,398 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $438,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,753,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 4,523,087 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207,157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 75,402 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $13.39 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

