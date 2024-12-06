MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chemours worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 54.6% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 785,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 329,037 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

