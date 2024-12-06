MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. M&G Plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $188.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

