MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AerCap alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,917,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AerCap by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after acquiring an additional 208,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in AerCap by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 874,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AER opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.