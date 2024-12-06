MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.56.

Shares of LNG opened at $226.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $228.10. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

