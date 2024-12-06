MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923,926 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,072,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,418,000 after buying an additional 2,594,994 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,156,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,061,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after buying an additional 831,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $84,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,007,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,771 shares in the company, valued at $64,113,588. The trade was a 15.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

