MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 31,209 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $43.56 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.