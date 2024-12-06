MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $737.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $613.35 and its 200 day moving average is $559.91. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $762.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,731.20, a P/E/G ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

