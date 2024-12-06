MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SITE Centers worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 739,174 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 535,550 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,089,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 65.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 91.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

