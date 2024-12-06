Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $30.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIGO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

TIGO stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

