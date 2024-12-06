Molten Ventures’ (GROW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.10% from the company’s previous close.

Molten Ventures Stock Down 6.5 %

GROW stock opened at GBX 310 ($3.96) on Wednesday. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.40 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.50 ($5.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of £574.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molten Ventures

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 13,007 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £40,191.63 ($51,284.46). Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

