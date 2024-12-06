MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $375.00. The stock had previously closed at $324.01, but opened at $337.99. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $340.37, with a volume of 309,681 shares traded.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,819. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 21.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.71. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

