Morgan Stanley Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $205.00

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $205.61 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 278.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Zscaler by 103.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 50.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.