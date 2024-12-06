MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,199.08. The trade was a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

