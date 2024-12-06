National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:CP FY2024 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$107.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.93. The company has a market cap of C$99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$97.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

