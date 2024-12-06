National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:NOA Q2 Earnings

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.88.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$789.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.49. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$22.68 and a 52 week high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,884.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $320,617. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

