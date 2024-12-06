Noble Financial Has Optimistic Outlook of AZZ Q3 Earnings

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. AZZ has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $97.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 10.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

