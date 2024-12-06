Noble Financial Has Pessimistic View of CDRO FY2024 Earnings

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.
