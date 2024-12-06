Noble Financial Has Pessimistic View of CDRO FY2024 Earnings

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. ( NASDAQ:CDRO Free Report ) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

