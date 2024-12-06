Novavax Enters Asset Purchase Agreement with Novo Nordisk Production Czech**Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has announced the signing of an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 3, 2024, between Novavax CZ a.s. (a subsidiary of Novavax Inc.), Novo N

)*
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Novavax’s 8K filing here.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
