NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,783.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $49,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR opened at $8,955.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,366.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,680.17. NVR has a twelve month low of $6,330.74 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

