Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 188.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 38,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,747 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

