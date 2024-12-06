Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington bought 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($192.01).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ONDO opened at GBX 34.30 ($0.44) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.75. The stock has a market cap of £39.95 million, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.45).

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech Plc operates in the B2B insurtech business in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company provides LeakBot system, a proprietary leak detection system for home insurance industry and homeowners. Its LeakBot system enables household insurers to mitigate the cost of claims arising due to an escape of water.

