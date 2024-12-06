Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

