Orla Mining FY2024 EPS Estimate Lowered by Stifel Canada

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OLA. CIBC upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.43.

Orla Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE:OLA opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

