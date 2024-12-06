Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,233,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,106,000 after buying an additional 523,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,465,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,184,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,263,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,426,000 after buying an additional 1,949,476 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 43,005.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,086,250,000 after buying an additional 18,700,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

