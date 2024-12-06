Pacific Green Technologies Issues Press Release on December 3, 2024: Regulation FD Disclosure

Get alerts:

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. recently made a disclosure regarding a press release issued on December 3, 2024. As per the documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company released a press statement on the mentioned date, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K filing.

The press release contains vital information that the company deemed necessary for public dissemination. As part of Regulation FD Disclosure, Pacific Green Technologies Inc. has made this information available to ensure transparency and provide stakeholders with updated details.

The document also includes the signature of Scott Poulter, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Pacific Green Technologies Inc., signifying the authenticity and authorization of the report. It verifies that the company has met the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by having the report duly authorized.

This disclosure aligns with the commitment of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. to adhere to regulatory norms and maintain clear communication with investors and interested parties. The company continues to keep its stakeholders informed about significant developments through such disclosures.

For further details regarding the press release and its content, interested parties can refer to the Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release marks another step in Pacific Green Technologies Inc.’s efforts to promote transparency and ensure that pertinent information is readily available to those with an interest in the company and its operations.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

