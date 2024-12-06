PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,376 Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

About Farmers National Banc

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.