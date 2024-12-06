PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,803.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 296,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Northland Securities boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

