PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $119,000 in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $55,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

