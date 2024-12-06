PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $704.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

