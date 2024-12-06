Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) versus AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Head to Head Survey

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -11.09% -295.65% 10.18% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential downside of 27.51%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and AMTD Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 3.53 -$17.22 million ($2.37) -10.96 AMTD Digital $33.07 million 17.08 $41.74 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.